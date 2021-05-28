UrduPoint.com
VP SAARC Chamber, Afghan Commercial Attache Stress On Promotion Of Pak-Afghan Trade

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 28th May 2021 | 07:54 PM

Vice President SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Haji Ghulam Ali and Afghan Commercial Attache, Muhammad Fawad Arsh have emphasized on removal of hindrances in promotion of Pak-Afghan trade and demanded early holding of exhibition of goods being prepared in both the countries

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2021 ) :Vice President SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Haji Ghulam Ali and Afghan Commercial Attache, Muhammad Fawad Arsh have emphasized on removal of hindrances in promotion of Pak-Afghan trade and demanded early holding of exhibition of goods being prepared in both the countries.

These views were expressed during there meeting at the regional office of Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) here on Friday. Both discussed arrangements for holding of Pak-Afghan goods exhibition to be held in Peshawar in near future.

Pak-Afghan goods exhibition will provide opportunity to businessmen of both the countries to come closer to each other besides promotion of trade between the two countries, they agreed. The SAARC VP and Afghan Commercial Attache were of the view that efforts were needed for removal of hindrance in Pak-Afghan trade and in this connection, a high level delegation of businessmen of Pakistan will soon visit Afghanistan.

Earlier, Coordinator FPCCI Regional Office, Sartaj Ahmad Khan welcomed both VP SAARC and Afghan Commercial Attache over visiting his office.

Speaking on the occasion, Sartaj Khan said Afghanistan is also an important member country of SAARC and the neighbor of Pakistan. He expressed the hope that VP SAARC, Haji Ghulam Ali will play his effective role in promotion of regional trade by bringing the neighboring countries more nearer to each other.

Afghan Commercial Attache, Fawad Arsh thanked both Ghulam Ali and Sartaj Khan. He lauded the service of Haji Ghulam Ali for promotion of trade between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

He said enhancement of trade volume between Pakistan and Afghanistan is need of the hour and will benefit people of both sides. He said Pak-Afghan trade market has great potential and businessmen from both sides should take advantage of it.

