VP SAARC Chamber for joint effort to strengthen economy

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2020 ) :Vice President SAARC Chamber Senator Haji Ghulam Ali Friday urged traders, business community and industrialists to work jointly for strengthening the economy and industries.

He expressed these views during his visit to Mardan Chamber of Commerce along with former president of Federation of Pakistan Chamber Ghazanfar Bilour, newly elected president of Mohmand Chamber Arbab Mohammad Farooq and former president of Sarhad Chamber Zahid Shiwari.

They congratulated the newly elected cabinet of Mardan Chamber of Commerce including President Zahid Shah, Senior Vice President, Vice President and Executive members and expressed hope that they would work for the promotion of economy and welfare of traders and business community.

He said jointly we have to work to resolve issues of traders and business communities and facilitate them for strengthening the economy.

Addressing on the occasion, President Mohmand Chamber of Commerce Arbab Farooq Khan said Mohamand chamber along with other chambers would fight for the rights of traders, adding that they would take up the issues of traders for resolution of industrialists and traders.

The former president of Federation of Pakistan Chamber Ghazanfar Bilour said that this platform was committed to resolving the deprivation of the business community. Earlier they felicitated the newly elected cabinet of Mardan chamber on their election.