VP SAARC Chamber sets 20 percent increase in regional business target

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2020 ) :Newly elected Vice President of South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Haji Ghulam Ali has set 20 percent increase in business of SAARC countries, improvement in investment, promotion of bilateral trade and exchange of business delegations as his target to be achieved during his stint in office.

He spelled out his priorities while talking with newsmen after the meeting of 80th Executive Committee of SAARC Chamber.

Haji Ghulam said SAARC countries represents 25 percent of South Asian Countries whose population is about 1.94 billion and contains countless opportunities of business investment due to its vast human resource.

Apart of it, he continued, SAARC counties have plenty of natural resources which need to be tapped and utilized.

The coronavirus pandemic, like other countries, has also affected the economy of SAARC countries and in the prevailing scenario it is imperative to launch a joint plan of action for revival of economy of the region and for overcoming the impacts of the deadly infection, Ali stressed.

He said presently the intra-regional trade is on five percent in comparison of whole trade of SARRC region and impediment in promotion of commerce is due to lack of strong business policies, weak infrastructure and insufficient logistic management system.

Promotion of 20 percent trade among SAARC countries should be our resolve and for achievement of this they would make all endeavours, he vowed.

With the support of SAARC Chamber, they have to play our role for promotion of trade at both international and regional level, increase in investment and for collaborative efforts through exchange of delegations.

These efforts would help in enhancing contacts are regional level, creation of trade and employment opportunities besides reduction in ratio of unemployment in the region, he added.

Ghulam Ali said in the upcoming SAARC meeting he would made a proposal for establishment of Research and Development cell with the task of pointing out investment opportunities in the region besides giving proposals for removal of hurdles in promotion of trade between neighbouring countries.

In response to a question, Haji Ghulam Ali said it is a need of hour to chalk out an effective joint policy of action for promotion of regional trade, banking, development of road and sea links, insurance and clearance.

Haji Ghulam Ali also suggested for increasing figure of SAARC visa sticker to 1000 for making SARCC networking with other chambers and organizations at international level.

He also made a proposal for promotion of business and friendly relations between SARCC countries through holding of competition in pharma, leather, textile sectors besides holding of games.

Earlier, President FPCCI, Nisar Anjum, Executive and General Assembly members and other businessmen congratulated Haji Ghulam over assuming of his charge as Vice President SAARC chamber.