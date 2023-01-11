UrduPoint.com

VPP Holds Food Drive 'Serving The Deserving'

Muhammad Irfan Published January 11, 2023 | 03:51 PM

VPP holds food drive 'Serving the Deserving'

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2023 ) :The food Chapter of Volunteers Power Pakistan (VPP) organized a drive 'Serving the Deserving' to provide food to needy individuals and families here on Wednesday.

Talking to APP, Assistant Director of VPP Haris Abbasi said that many people in the community were struggling to put food on the table due to financial hardships, and the community needed to join hands to support the people in poverty.

He said that the VPP started the food drive in the Holy Month of Ramadan last year, and after that food camps were organized regularly once every week. He said the drive was a huge success, with volunteers from all over the area coming together and rendering their support.

Abbasi said, "Before the drive volunteers work tirelessly to spread the word about the food drive on social media and encourage members of the community to donate.

Lunch is served to 250-300 persons during every drive." He said that on the day of the food drive, members of the VPP food chapter and volunteers come together at a central location to package the food.

He said that VPP food chapter did not only help to alleviate hunger, but also brought the community together and demonstrated the power of people coming together to make a difference in the lives of others.

'Serving the Deserving' was a successful food drive, he said adding that such events helped create a sense of togetherness, boost morale, and encouraged people to look out for each other.

