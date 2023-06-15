UrduPoint.com

VSCS BIPARJOY Over Northeast Arabian Sea Starts Land Falling

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 15, 2023 | 11:44 PM

The landfall process of Very Sever Cyclonic Storm (VSCS) 'BIPARJOY' commenced along the Indian Gujarat coast and Pakistan-India border and will be completed by midnight

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2023 ) :The landfall process of Very Sever Cyclonic Storm (VSCS) 'BIPARJOY' commenced along the Indian Gujarat coast and Pakistan-India border and will be completed by midnight.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) alert, the VSCS over northeast Arabian Sea has moved further east-northeastward during last 03 hours, now lies near Latitude 22.9�N and Longitude 68.2�E at a distance of about 245km south of Karachi, 200km south Thatta and 150km south of Keti Bandar.

The maximum sustained surface winds are 100-120 Km/hour gusts 140 Km/hour around the system center and sea conditions being rough/phenomenal with maximum wave height 20-25 feet.

About the possible impacts, the PMD said that widespread rain-thunderstorm with some very heavy/extremely heavy falls accompanied with squally winds of 100-120Km/hour gusting 140km/hour likely in Thatta, Sujawal, Badin, Tharparker, Mirpurkhas and Umerkot districts from today to June 17.

Dust/thunderstorm-rain with a few heavy falls and accompanied with squally winds of 40-60 Km/hour likely in Karachi, Hyderabad, Tando Muhammad Khan, Tando Allayar, Shaheed Benazirabad and Sanghar districts on today and tomorrow.

Dust/thunderstorm-rain with isolated heavy falls likely in Hub, Lasbela and Khuzdar districts of Balochistan today & tomorrow.

Squally (high intensity) winds may cause damage to loose & vulnerable structures (Kutcha houses) including solar panels etc.

Storm surge of 3-4 meters (10-12 feet) expected at the land falling point (Keti Bandar and around) which can inundate the low-lying settlements.

Sea conditions along Sindh coast may get very rough/ high (2-2.5 meter) and rough/ very rough (2 meter) along Balochistan coast (Sonmiani, Hub, Kund Malir. Ormara and surroundings).

Fishermen are advised not to venture in open sea till the system is over by June 17.

All concerned authorities have been particularly advised to remain alert during the forecast period.

