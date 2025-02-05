Open Menu

VTC For Women Set Up In Lachi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 05, 2025 | 02:40 PM

VTC for women set up in Lachi

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2025) A Vocational Training Center (VTC) exclusively for women had been set up in Lachi Tehsil under the Kohat Division Development Project (KDDP).

The center provides specialized training in sewing, beauty, and computer skills, said a press release issued here.

A total of 260 women will be trained in this center in a year.

The women will be divided into four batches, each batch will have 65 trainees, who will focus on developing skills in three key areas including dress designing, beauty and skin care, and computer skills.

The project worth Rs 6.6 million will run for one year.

This initiative is a significant step towards empowering women economically and providing them with the necessary skills to generate income and enhance their livelihoods.

The center’s training programs are designed to meet the needs of women in the region, equipping them with marketable skills to improve their economic prospects.

APP/azq/378

Recent Stories

Sharjah Consultative Council committee continues s ..

Sharjah Consultative Council committee continues supporting emirate's comprehens ..

35 seconds ago
 Emirates Global Aluminium joins Dubai Future Forum ..

Emirates Global Aluminium joins Dubai Future Forum’s network of sponsors

45 seconds ago
 UAE Team ADQ partners with Analog to accelerate hu ..

UAE Team ADQ partners with Analog to accelerate human performance through AI

16 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed attends Zayed Award for Human F ..

Abdullah bin Zayed attends Zayed Award for Human Fraternity ceremony

46 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mubarak discusses football cooperation ..

Hamdan bin Mubarak discusses football cooperation with Kazakhstan

1 hour ago
 Bodour Al Qasimi inaugurates exhibition in Rome sh ..

Bodour Al Qasimi inaugurates exhibition in Rome showcasing Sharjah's ancient tie ..

1 hour ago
UAE, Argentina explore new investment opportunitie ..

UAE, Argentina explore new investment opportunities

2 hours ago
 Abdulla Al Hamed visits 'Pearling Path' in Bahrain

Abdulla Al Hamed visits 'Pearling Path' in Bahrain

2 hours ago
 Trump announces long-term occupation of Gaza strip

Trump announces long-term occupation of Gaza strip

3 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler appoints Honorary President of Sharj ..

Sharjah Ruler appoints Honorary President of Sharjah Creative Quarter

3 hours ago
 UAE-Kyrgyz Business Council discusses boosting coo ..

UAE-Kyrgyz Business Council discusses boosting cooperation in private sector

5 hours ago
 Sweden's deadliest attack leaves 11 dead at Orebro ..

Sweden's deadliest attack leaves 11 dead at Orebro adult school

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan