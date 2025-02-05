VTC for women set up in Lachi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2025) A Vocational Training Center (VTC) exclusively for women had been set up in Lachi Tehsil under the Kohat Division Development Project (KDDP).

The center provides specialized training in sewing, beauty, and computer skills, said a press release issued here.

A total of 260 women will be trained in this center in a year.

The women will be divided into four batches, each batch will have 65 trainees, who will focus on developing skills in three key areas including dress designing, beauty and skin care, and computer skills.

The project worth Rs 6.6 million will run for one year.

This initiative is a significant step towards empowering women economically and providing them with the necessary skills to generate income and enhance their livelihoods.

The center’s training programs are designed to meet the needs of women in the region, equipping them with marketable skills to improve their economic prospects.

