Sumaira FH 14 seconds ago Sat 31st July 2021 | 06:20 PM

VTP for training of lecturers to train society: Kamran Bangash

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Chief Minister on Higher Education and Information Kamran Bangash Saturday said that launching Vocation Training Program (VTP) for college lecturers was aimed to boost the professional skills of the college teaching staff.

This he stated while addressing a ceremony of certificates distribution among trainee lecturers after the completion of the VTP for the College Lecturers in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said training of lecturers meant training of whole society and under this program 300 lecturers from 90 colleges were trained in the first phase.

Kamran Bangash said that Colleges of the province were playing the role of mini universities, adding that for the first time the ranking standards for colleges was being set in the province.

He said a special grant of Rs 22 million would be given to 30 best colleges of the province this year and Rs 1 billion has been earmarked for all colleges with average performance.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has issued orders for setting up of business and IT Studies Colleges in the province on the special directive of Prime Minister Imran Khan, he informed.

Kamran Bangash said that on the directives of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, an education card is being issued to assist deserving students.

Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has also approved 45 buses for girls' colleges in tribal districts to facilitate the girls' education, Kamran Bangash said.

More Stories From Pakistan

