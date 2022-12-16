UrduPoint.com

VU Awards 2,150 Degrees To Graduates In 12th Convocation

Muhammad Irfan Published December 16, 2022 | 05:30 PM

VU awards 2,150 degrees to graduates in 12th Convocation

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2022 ) :As many as 2150 graduates were awarded degrees in the Virtual University of Pakistan (VU) in the third part of its 12th convocation here on Friday.

The degrees were awarded to graduates of various disciplines wherein 410 bachelors, 1,449 masters and 291 were MPhil graduates.

Additionally, 22 merit certificates and five gold medals were also awarded in recognition of the outstanding performance of the position holders.

Speaking as chief guest, VC Agriculture University Dera Ismail Khan Dr Masroor Ellahi Babar advised the graduates to bring a good name to the country as they had entered into practical life today.

He asked them to pay respect to their parents as "they are the most sincere relations on the globe", adding that it was undoubtedly, a gala day for them.

He lamented, "We are lacking in research and stressed the need of improving it for the country's development."In his welcome address, VU Rector Dr Arshad Saleem Bhatti highlighted the achievements of the varsity and its important role in imparting technology-based quality education to remote areas of the country. He advised the students to always respect their parents. The Rector Virtual University along with the chief guest also distributed degrees to all the graduates of the university.

The convocation was attended by many dignitaries, faculty, staff, students and their parents.

