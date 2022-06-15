UrduPoint.com

VU Conducts Mobile Journalism Training In Islamabad, Lahore

Sumaira FH Published June 15, 2022 | 06:30 PM

VU conducts mobile journalism training in Islamabad, Lahore

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2022 ) :The Virtual University of Pakistan in collaboration with the Press Information Department (PID) Islamabad and the Pakistan Information Center has organized a series of Mojo (mobile Journalism) training sessions for the working journalists.

  In the first phase, these training sessions were conducted in Islamabad and Lahore, said a news release.

  The first two-day training session was conducted at Information Services academy Islamabad for the journalists of National Press Club Islamabad and their nominees.

The journalists from leading media groups including Pakistan Television (ptv), Associated Press of Pakistan (APP), and private channels participated in the training session.

The first training session, which held the other day, got massive applause from the participants and heads of allied departments.

Federal Minister of Information and Broadcasting, Marriyum Aurangzeb attended the session as chief guest on the second day of the training session.

Principal Information Officer also joined the session along with the DG Information Services Academy Saeed Javed.  The session was also attended by Project Director PID Nighat and In charge Pakistan Information Center Laila Kazmi.

The second training session was conducted for the journalists of the Lahore division at the Lahore Press Club.

The Director-General PID Lahore Sajeela Naveed was the chief guest for the inaugural session.

  The journalist from the renowned media organizations attended the session.

The training was very fruitful and admired by the participants.

The President of Lahore Press Club Azam Chaudhary was the chief guest for the final session of the training. He appreciated the professionalism of VU trainers Mr. Azhar Ul Hassan Sumra and Mr. Zeeshan Nasir.

 Director-General PID Lahore Sajeela Naveed and Deputy Director PID Maria Rasheed Malik also attended the final session.

