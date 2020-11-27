VU to continue its academic activities

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2020 ) :Virtual University (VU) Rector Naeem Tariq announced on Friday that Fall 2020 semester activities inclusive of assessment and examinations would continue smoothly without any interruption all-over the country.

Chairing a meeting at VU Head Office here, he appreciated the university employees including academic staff and Directorate of the ICT in specific for providing all help during Spring 2020 semester when COVID-19 was at its peak.

Registrar VU Dr Mohsin Javed said that the University had attained the highest number of admissions in the current session and it would continue to deliver quality education not only in Pakistan but all over the world.

He said, VU was following the directions of Chancellor/ President of Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi to disseminate education through digital learning platforms without hurdles across Pakistan.