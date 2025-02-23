Vulnerable Nations Deserve ‘Just Share Of Climate Funds’: Coordinator
Faizan Hashmi Published February 23, 2025 | 10:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2025) Prime Minister's Coordinator on Climate Change and Environmental Coordination, Romina Khurshid Alam, said on Monday that Pakistan has consistently advocated for a just and equitable distribution of global climate funds.
"We are not asking for aid; we are advocating for trade and investments that empower Pakistan and other vulnerable nations," she said while talking to a private news channel.
She emphasized that climate justice is about ensuring that vulnerable countries receive the necessary resources to build resilience against climate threats.
Pakistan remains committed to leveraging international funding mechanisms to enhance capacity-building and drive sustainable development, she said.
Answering a question, she said that addressing climate challenges requires inter-ministerial coordination and international engagement, ensuring that ministries at both Federal and provincial levels integrate climate perspectives into economic strategies for a sustainable and green economy.
"The focus is on creating a collaborative regional approach, aligning national and international efforts, and ensuring that climate financing serves its intended purpose," she concluded.
