LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2021 ) :Federal Secretary for IT & Telecommunication Dr Muhammad Sohail Rajput chaired the 29th Board of Governors (BoG) meeting of the Virtual University of Pakistan at its head office on Friday.

The secretary board apprised the meeting that the BoG had given approval to the annual budget 2021-22, staff sanction strength, admission policy, academic rules regulations and examinations conduct rules etc.

Dr Muhammad Sohail appreciated the efforts of VU for focusing on students' grooming through academic teachings.

The meeting was attended by Rector, Virtual University Prof Dr Arshad Saleem Bhatti, Joint Secretary Ministry of education and Professional Training Waseem Ajmal Chaudhry, Justice (retd) Iqbal Hameed-ur-Rehman, Vice Chancellor Lahore College for Women University Prof Dr Bushra Mirza, MD National Telecommunication Corporation Islamabad Miraj Gull, Vice Chancllor UET Taxila Prof Dr Inayatullah Khan Babar, Prof Dr Shahida Hasnain, Chairman Task Force, PM's Naya Pakistan Housing Programme, Zaigham Mahmood Rizvi, Rector FAST-NUCES Prof Dr Ayub Alvi and others.