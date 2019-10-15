VVIP security take charge for visiting Royal couple

(@fidahassanain)

Over a dozen of advance security personnel from UK reviewed security after arrival of the Royal couple in Islamabad yesterday night.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-15th Oct, 2019) After arrival of Britain’s Duke and Duchess of Cambridge Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton, UK’s security personnel with the assistance of local forces, paramilitary troops and police would provide is providing security to the visiting royal couple during their visit and stay in Pakistan.

According to reports, A team of over half dozen personnel of advance security arrived in Islamabad and reviewed security arrangements for the royal couple Prince William and Kate Middleton before arrival of the royal couple yesterday night