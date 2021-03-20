VWA stage protest against removal of central Chairman

Vaccination welfare association staged a protest for restoration of services of its central Chairman Moula Bux Chandio and acceptance of their demands here on Saturday in front of Hyderabad Press club

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2021 ) :Vaccination welfare association staged a protest for restoration of services of its central Chairman Moula Bux Chandio and acceptance of their demands here on Saturday in front of Hyderabad Press club.

According to details Protestors led by Syed Munawar Ali, Naseem javed, kashif Soomro, Deen Muhammad Gaddi and others chanted slogans against unjustified removal of central chairman vaccination welfare association.

They deplored Sindh Government for not yet issued notification about service structure and time scale of the vaccinators which created dis-gallant among workers.

They demanded reinstate services of Moula Bux Chandio failing which protest would be further extended.