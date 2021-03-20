UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

VWA Stage Protest Against Removal Of Central Chairman

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 20th March 2021 | 11:01 PM

VWA stage protest against removal of central Chairman

Vaccination welfare association staged a protest for restoration of services of its central Chairman Moula Bux Chandio and acceptance of their demands here on Saturday in front of Hyderabad Press club

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2021 ) :Vaccination welfare association staged a protest for restoration of services of its central Chairman Moula Bux Chandio and acceptance of their demands here on Saturday in front of Hyderabad Press club.

According to details Protestors led by Syed Munawar Ali, Naseem javed, kashif Soomro, Deen Muhammad Gaddi and others chanted slogans against unjustified removal of central chairman vaccination welfare association.

They deplored Sindh Government for not yet issued notification about service structure and time scale of the vaccinators which created dis-gallant among workers.

They demanded reinstate services of Moula Bux Chandio failing which protest would be further extended.

Related Topics

Sindh Protest Hyderabad Government

Recent Stories

Russian Navy Tracking Destroyer USS Thomas Hudner ..

2 minutes ago

Govt to overcome on inflation with its wisdom, pru ..

2 minutes ago

Russia's Ambassador Sets Off from Washington to Mo ..

2 minutes ago

False alarm sends Mexicans into street hours after ..

2 minutes ago

One coronavirus patient dies in Faisalabad

9 minutes ago

Sixth edition of Hyderabad Literature Festival sta ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.