VWAS protests in front of KPC

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2021 ) :Vaccination Welfare Association Sindh (VWAS) on Thursday staged the sit-in in front of Karachi Press Club against non-acceptance of their demands by Sindh government.

A large number of protesters participated in the protest who came from different districts of province and chanted a slogans against the provincial government.

President VWAS Sukkur District, Muhammad Siddique Rajpar told APP that before coming there, they were protesting in the different cities of province for acceptance of their demands but nothing was done and this forced us to stage the sit-in in front of Karachi Press Club.

If our demands were not accepted, ultimately they would move to Chief Minister House and would stage sit-in there till acceptance of their demands, he reiterated.

Our demands included up-gradation of time-scales, immediate release of salaries, regularization of services and others, he informed.