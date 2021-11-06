VWAS protests in front of KPC

Vaccination Welfare Association Sindh (VWAS) on Saturday staged sit-in in front of Karachi Press Club against non-acceptance of their demands by Sindh government

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2021 ) :Vaccination Welfare Association Sindh (VWAS) on Saturday staged sit-in in front of Karachi Press Club against non-acceptance of their demands by Sindh government.

A large number of protesters, who came from different districts of the province, participated in the sit-in and chanted slogans against the provincial government for not accepting their demands.

VWAS Moula Bux Chandio, Asghar Ali Chandio and others told media that they had been staging protest in the different cities of the province for acceptance of their demands but nothing was done which forced them to stage the sit-in in front of Karachi Press Club.

"If our demands will not be accepted, ultimately we would move to Chief Minister House and would stage a sit-in there till acceptance of the demands," they said.

Our demands included up-gradation of time-scales and regularization of services, reinstatement of sacked employees and others," they added.