VWAS's Protest Enters 11th Day

Thu 22nd April 2021 | 06:56 PM

Vaccination Welfare Association Sindh (VWAS) sit-in staged in front of Karachi Press Club entered 11th day against non-acceptance of their demands by Sindh government on Thursday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2021 ) :Vaccination Welfare Association Sindh (VWAS) sit-in staged in front of Karachi Press Club entered 11th day against non-acceptance of their demands by Sindh government on Thursday.

A large number of protesters participated in the protest, who came from different districts of the province and chanted slogans against the provincial government.

President VWAS Sukkur District, Muhammad Siddique Rajpar told APP that they had been staging protest in the different cities of the province for acceptance of their demands but nothing was done and this forced us to stage the sit-in in front of Karachi Press Club.

If our demands will not be accepted, ultimately we would move to Chief Minister House and would stage a sit-in there till acceptance of the demands, he reiterated.

Our demands included up-gradation of time-scales, immediate release of salaries, regularization of services and others, he informed.

