VWAS's Protest Enters In 5th Day

Sumaira FH 7 minutes ago Fri 16th April 2021 | 04:10 PM

VWAS's protest enters in 5th day

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2021 ) :The sit-in staged by Vaccination Welfare Association Sindh (VWAS) entered 5th day on Friday.

The the sit-in was staged in front of Karachi Press Club against non-acceptance of their demands by Sindh government.

A large number of protesters participated in the protest, who came from different districts of province and chanted a slogans against the provincial government.

President VWAS Sukkur District, Muhammad Siddique Rajpar told APP that before coming there, they were protesting in the different cities of province for acceptance of their demands but nothing was done and this forced us to stage the sit-in in front of Karachi Press Club.

If our demands were not accepted, ultimately we would move to Chief Minister House and would stage sit-in there till acceptance of their demands, he reiterated.

Our demands included up-gradation of time-scales, immediate release of salaries, regularization of services and others, he informed.

