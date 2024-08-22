VWPS registers 6,536 cases of various violations in Punjab

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2024) Virtual Women Police station (VWPS) registered 6,536 cases in Punjab including

provincial capital and submitted 1,212 challans to courts for further action during

the last three months.

According to Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) sources, the Virtual Women

Police station received a total of 82,639 complaints and resolved or closed

72,322 cases due to reconciliation or other reasons. While, investigation process

was going on for 3,781 cases, and instructions had been given to expedite

355 cases.

Giving break-up, the sources said that 1,795 FIRs for domestic disputes, 811 cases

for harassment, 543 FIRs for rape, 121 for attempt to murder, 12 cases for acid

attacks, and 3,262 for other reasons were registered during the same period.

Women can contact the Virtual Women Police Station at any time through

15-emergency call, the Women Safety App's live chat feature, or video call feature.