Open Menu

VWPS Registers 6,536 Cases Of Various Violations In Punjab

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 22, 2024 | 05:40 PM

VWPS registers 6,536 cases of various violations in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2024) Virtual Women Police station (VWPS) registered 6,536 cases in Punjab including

provincial capital and submitted 1,212 challans to courts for further action during

the last three months.

According to Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) sources, the Virtual Women

Police station received a total of 82,639 complaints and resolved or closed

72,322 cases due to reconciliation or other reasons. While, investigation process

was going on for 3,781 cases, and instructions had been given to expedite

355 cases.

Giving break-up, the sources said that 1,795 FIRs for domestic disputes, 811 cases

for harassment, 543 FIRs for rape, 121 for attempt to murder, 12 cases for acid

attacks, and 3,262 for other reasons were registered during the same period.

Women can contact the Virtual Women Police Station at any time through

15-emergency call, the Women Safety App's live chat feature, or video call feature.

Related Topics

Murder Police Punjab Police Station Same Women

Recent Stories

The Omniscient Judiciary: Masters of All in the Hi ..

The Omniscient Judiciary: Masters of All in the Hills Republic

10 hours ago
 Punjab govt announces Rs10m as bounty for Kacha re ..

Punjab govt announces Rs10m as bounty for Kacha region top bandit

11 hours ago
 SC issues written order in 21 year old murders cas ..

SC issues written order in 21 year old murders case

11 hours ago
 Shadman falls shorts of century as Pakistan bowler ..

Shadman falls shorts of century as Pakistan bowlers dominate

11 hours ago
 Saudi Arabia’s airline announces 50 per cent dis ..

Saudi Arabia’s airline announces 50 per cent discount for passengers flying to ..

11 hours ago
 ESaaS to enhance Pakistan's tech capabilities, res ..

ESaaS to enhance Pakistan's tech capabilities, resilience efforts to combat clim ..

11 hours ago
President Zardari summons NA session on August 26

President Zardari summons NA session on August 26

11 hours ago
 Role of private sector important for development o ..

Role of private sector important for development of agri sector: Secy

11 hours ago
 Dharejo meets Turk National Defense Minister

Dharejo meets Turk National Defense Minister

11 hours ago
 Spain insists Venezuela publish 'full' polling sta ..

Spain insists Venezuela publish 'full' polling station records

11 hours ago
 Cop, suspected robber injured in encounter

Cop, suspected robber injured in encounter

12 hours ago
 Prime Minister Shahbaz offers aid to Bangladesh am ..

Prime Minister Shahbaz offers aid to Bangladesh amid severe floods

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan