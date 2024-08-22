VWPS Registers 6,536 Cases Of Various Violations In Punjab
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 22, 2024 | 05:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2024) Virtual Women Police station (VWPS) registered 6,536 cases in Punjab including
provincial capital and submitted 1,212 challans to courts for further action during
the last three months.
According to Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) sources, the Virtual Women
Police station received a total of 82,639 complaints and resolved or closed
72,322 cases due to reconciliation or other reasons. While, investigation process
was going on for 3,781 cases, and instructions had been given to expedite
355 cases.
Giving break-up, the sources said that 1,795 FIRs for domestic disputes, 811 cases
for harassment, 543 FIRs for rape, 121 for attempt to murder, 12 cases for acid
attacks, and 3,262 for other reasons were registered during the same period.
Women can contact the Virtual Women Police Station at any time through
15-emergency call, the Women Safety App's live chat feature, or video call feature.
