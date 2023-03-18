UrduPoint.com

Published March 18, 2023

A lower court of Islamabad on Saturday cancelled the non-bailable arrest warrants against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan and also postponed his indictment till March 30 in Toshakhana criminal case

Moreover, the court of Additional Sessions Judge Zafar Iqbal instructed the lawyers to give arguments on the maintainability of the case in next hearing.

The judge made it clear that Imran Khan had to appear on the next hearing as well.

To this, the defence lawyer Khwaja Haris said that they would file an exemption plea from the appearance on the next hearing. The judge said that the court would view the situation on the said date regarding the exemption request.

Moreover, the PTI chairman left for Lahore without going inside the courtroom and marking his attendance.

As the hearing began, Imran Khan's lawyer Dr. Baber Awan submitted an exemption plea from the appearance of the PTI chairman.

He said that Imran Khan had reached the premises of the judicial complex. The judge observed that he hoped that the next hearing would be held in F-8 Kachehri Islamabad.

Meanwhile, the PTI chairman had submitted the surety bonds to the court. In addition, Imran's lawyer submitted an application to the court and prayed to the judge to mark his attendance as he had reached outside the judicial complex.

The court accepted the request and sent its staff member to Imran Khan's car for taking his attendance signature due to the law and order situation outside the judicial complex.

The court's staff member who went to take the signature of Imran Khan was tortured by the miscreants.

Later, the court inquired about the file having the attendance signature of Imran Khan to this SP Samiullah expressed no knowledge. Khwaja Haris said the loss of the said judicial file was a serious matter.

The court, however, postponed the indictment of Imran Khan till March 30, while cancelling his non-bailable arrest warrants.

It may be mentioned here that as the PTI chairman reached the Judicial complex, hundreds of miscreants tried to enter the building forcibly. On stopping by the police, the mob attacked the police and vandalized the public property.

