WADA banns global sports events from Russia

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 9th, 2019) The World Anti-Doping Agency banned Russia from taking part in global sporting events after false data from an anti-doping laboratory here on Monday.

All games including the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics are also in danger due to violation of rules of World Anti-Doping Agency.

An independent McLaren released a report in 2016, exposing state-sponsored doping in Russia notably between 2011 to 2015.

The complete list of recommendations has been unanimously accepted,” said James Fitzgerald, the spokesperson for World Anti-Doping Agency.

“Russian anti-doping agency did not comply with the orders of World Anti-Doping Agency for last over four years,” said the spokesperson.

The ruling means Russian athletes will still be allowed to compete at the Tokyo Olympics as neutrals if they demonstrated that they were not part of state-sponsored system of doping. “The athletes will have to prove that they had nothing to do with doping and that they were not involved in the doping schemes,” said Fitzgerald.