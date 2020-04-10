UrduPoint.com
Wadpaga Welfare Distributes 300 Ration Packages To Needy People

Sumaira FH 49 seconds ago Fri 10th April 2020 | 05:50 PM

Wadpaga Welfare distributes 300 ration packages to needy people

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2020 ) :Wadpaga Welfare Organization (WWO) have distributed 300 rashan packages worth Rs three lac that included tea, sugar, rice, pulses, ghee, flour etc.

Talking to media, WWO President Syed Ishfaq Ali Shah disclosed that they have distributed 300 rashan package to the needy and deserving people at their door steps and more such relief packages would be given to the needy and poor daily wagers being suffered during ongoing lock down due to coronavirus.

He said due to the lock down day-to-day laborers were facing many problems and difficulties and they had nothing to cook that was why the WWO was contributing its role and providing such rashan package delivery at the door steps of the needy and deserving people.

He said that our campaign was in full swing in this regard and maximum people would get benefit of it. He said that our campaign will continue and more such packages would be distributed. He also thanked the well to do people who extended their financial support on help self basis to WWO. He urged upon the organizing and well off people to come forward and serve the humanity in this hour of need as the government could not reach to everyone.

