WAF Holds Meeting In Connection To Upcoming Aurat Azadi March
Faizan Hashmi Published February 22, 2024 | 04:30 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2024) The second consultative meeting of the Women Action Forum (WAF) in connection with Aurat Azadi March 2024 was held here at Khana Badosh Writer’s café on Wednesday.
Representatives of WA, student union, members of civil society, and social organizations were in attendance.
An activist, Amar Sindhoo praised the mobilization for Aurat Azadi March in different villages of four big districts of Sindh where many women had desired to participate in the upcoming event to be held on 8th March. She said WAF had been highlighting issues including education and health.
On this occasion, Regional Coordinator Human Rights Commission Ghufrana Arain presented some proposals and assured her commitment to mobilization of the campaign.
A representative of the Women's Democratic Front, Dr.
Bakhtawar Samon suggested an awareness campaign among students of all medical colleges. Whereas, a representative of Hyderabad Arts Council and office bearer of Sindhi Adabi Sangat, Zawar Naqvi said that the freedom of women depicts freedom of the entire society.
Dr Arfana Malah highlighted issues of women and shed light on social behaviours, and pointed out the shortage of funds.
Eminent writer Dr Abdullah Sethar sharing his proposals stressed the need for enhancing mobilization work. Meanwhile, student leaders expressed their desire to work as a volunteers in Aurat Azadi March.
The meeting was attended by Dr Majeed Chandio, Dr Imdad Chandio, Naseem Kahter Jalbani, Dr Haseen MUsarat, Dr Rukhsana Preet, Rozina Junejo, Naveed Ahmed and Rubina Qureshi.
