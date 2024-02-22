Open Menu

WAF Holds Meeting In Connection To Upcoming Aurat Azadi March

Faizan Hashmi Published February 22, 2024 | 04:30 PM

WAF holds meeting in connection to upcoming Aurat Azadi March

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2024) The second consultative meeting of the Women Action Forum (WAF) in connection with Aurat Azadi March 2024 was held here at Khana Badosh Writer’s café on Wednesday.

Representatives of WA, student union, members of civil society, and social organizations were in attendance.

An activist, Amar Sindhoo praised the mobilization for Aurat Azadi March in different villages of four big districts of Sindh where many women had desired to participate in the upcoming event to be held on 8th March. She said WAF had been highlighting issues including education and health.

On this occasion, Regional Coordinator Human Rights Commission Ghufrana Arain presented some proposals and assured her commitment to mobilization of the campaign.

A representative of the Women's Democratic Front, Dr.

Bakhtawar Samon suggested an awareness campaign among students of all medical colleges. Whereas, a representative of Hyderabad Arts Council and office bearer of Sindhi Adabi Sangat, Zawar Naqvi said that the freedom of women depicts freedom of the entire society.

Dr Arfana Malah highlighted issues of women and shed light on social behaviours, and pointed out the shortage of funds.

Eminent writer Dr Abdullah Sethar sharing his proposals stressed the need for enhancing mobilization work. Meanwhile, student leaders expressed their desire to work as a volunteers in Aurat Azadi March.

The meeting was attended by Dr Majeed Chandio, Dr Imdad Chandio, Naseem Kahter Jalbani, Dr Haseen MUsarat, Dr Rukhsana Preet, Rozina Junejo, Naveed Ahmed and Rubina Qureshi.

Related Topics

Sindh Shortage Education Civil Society Azadi March Student Wa Hyderabad March Women Event All

Recent Stories

Adialal jail administration denies access to PTI’s leaders to Imran Khan

45 minutes ago
 Int’l Conference on Breaking Barriers through Di ..

Int’l Conference on Breaking Barriers through Diversity, Inclusivity begins fr ..

1 hour ago
 Kohli’s family become unwitting subjects of AI a ..

Kohli’s family become unwitting subjects of AI algorithms

1 hour ago
 Ambassador Tirmizi highlights opportunities for Pa ..

Ambassador Tirmizi highlights opportunities for Pakistani companies in Middle Ea ..

2 hours ago
 Governor Punjab signs summary for Punjab Assembly ..

Governor Punjab signs summary for Punjab Assembly session tomorrow

2 hours ago
 Adiala jail officials unveil reasons behind keepin ..

Adiala jail officials unveil reasons behind keeping Bushra Bibi at Bani Gala

3 hours ago
Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to enhance bilateral ..

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to enhance bilateral trade, investment in various s ..

4 hours ago
 Suspect running social media campaign against CJP ..

Suspect running social media campaign against CJP Isa arrested

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 February 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 February 2024

8 hours ago
 Afghanistan win three-run thriller, but Sri Lanka ..

Afghanistan win three-run thriller, but Sri Lanka take T20 series

17 hours ago
 Caretaker Minister for National Food Security and ..

Caretaker Minister for National Food Security and Research Dr Kausar Abdullah Ma ..

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan