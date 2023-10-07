WAF organized conference on gender violence in Sukkur

Women's Action Forum held a conference on Gender Violence at Sukkur Arts Council here on Saturday. Women activists from Karachi to Kashmore, including social activists, lawyers, writers, political and social figures participated

The First Session of the Fatima Phurriro Conference participated by SSP Sukkur Irfan Samo, SSP Khairpur, Dr Samiullah Soomro along with mother of victim Fatima Phurriro, Lawyer of the case Advocate Nisar Bhunbhro, Journalist Shaukat Nonari, Amar Sindhu and others. The session was moderated by Dr Irfana Malah.

In this session, Shabnam Phurriro, the mother of Fatima Phurriro, who was a victim of violence in Pir Asad Shah's mansion in Ranipur, said that she hopes for justice from the courts.

The mother of 10-year-old Haseena Khoso from Jaccobabad, who was killed after being sexually assaulted, also participated in the program, while the parents of Fazila Sarki of Thull said that Fazila Sarki was abducted at the age of 7 years adding that they are still waiting for her recovery who is not even sure of being alive. These mothers participated in the conference and expressed their pain and demanded justice.

Advocate Nisar Bhunbhro, Member, Sindh Human Rights Commission, Sikh Dev spoke about gender violence in Sindh.

Renowned poet and educationist Prof Dr Adal Soomro presented his poem.

In the session, SSP Sukkur said that by changing the whole system, it will be better because only one percent success is achieved in such cases.

SSP Khairpur, Dr Samiullah Soomro said that Fatima's case got a big response in Sindh, so we will try our best to get justice.The second session was moderated by Dr Hussain Musrat, who praised the efforts of women in the session.

Dr. Rehana Nazir, Samina Abro, Shaista Khoso and Advocate Ayesha Khand spoke about the increase in cases of sexual violence in the judicial system and women's struggle. The upcoming challenges were also discussed.

The last session was moderated by Ms Zakia Ejaz in which Ms Zahra Shah presented the sad poetry of Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai RA. Assignment editor of a Private Television news, Senior Journalist Ms Sahrish Khokhar, Advocate Rizwana Memon, Social activist, Ghazala Aftab, Nahid Akhtar, Advocate Shahida Memon, Shumaila Mangi and Nighat Mangi participated.

Declaration presented by the Women's Action Forum at the end of the one-day Fatima Round Conference also presented.

Accoring to Charter of demand, In order to end the growth of gender violence in the society, the state, society and the family have to play their role for the average and equality for women by ending the state laws based on gender discrimination, social norms and customs and gender divisions in the home, because gender-based violence is a multifaceted issue in which the state, society and family are mutually supportive.

Second, there is a need for a multi-faceted struggle to end the growth of gender-based violence in which long-term and short-term policies are formulated and implemented at the government level.

Third, a committee based on social activists should be formed under the supervision of the Deputy Commissioner for Shelter Houses, which should visit every three months and submit a report so that the affected women can be able to live in shelter houses under proper monitoring.

Fourth, Recruitment of women police officers should be formed in northern Sindh so that a separate desk for women can be established in every police station.