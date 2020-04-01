Wafaq-ul-Madari cancels annual exams till Eid ul Fitr

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2020 ) :Wafaq-ul-Madaris Al Arabia Pakistan on Wednesday cancelled its annual examinations till Eid-ul-Fitr across the country.

According to a press release issued here, the new dates for examination would be announced later. Wafaq ul Madaris has also extended holidays by two months.

The examinations of Hifz and Kutub departments were scheduled from March 21, 2020.