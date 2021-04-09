Wafaq ul Madaris Al-Arabia Pakistan Friday termed the statement of Prime Minister Imran Khan that obscenity and nudity key elements behind instances of molestation as realistic and commendable

In a statement, Wafaq ul Madaris Al-Arabia Pakistan Secretary General Maulana Hanif Jalandheri stressed on awarding exemplary punishments to the perpetrators of sex crimes, promoters of obscenity, ensuring strict implementation on relevant laws, besides enacting more strict laws against rapists and other criminals.

He called for immediate action, legislation and implementation of existing laws besides eradicating the causes of those crimes especially obscenity and nudity.

Jalandheri urged the government to take practical measures to stop obscenity and vulgarity in media by further tightening the laws to check the menace.

He asked for strict monitoring of the contents on internet and stressed on devising mechanism to block the websites promoting vulgarity.