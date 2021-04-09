UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Wafaq Ul Madaris Al-Arabia Pakistan Seconds PM's Stance On Immorality

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 09th April 2021 | 06:33 PM

Wafaq ul Madaris Al-Arabia Pakistan seconds PM's stance on immorality

Wafaq ul Madaris Al-Arabia Pakistan Friday termed the statement of Prime Minister Imran Khan that obscenity and nudity key elements behind instances of molestation as realistic and commendable

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2021 ) :Wafaq ul Madaris Al-Arabia Pakistan Friday termed the statement of Prime Minister Imran Khan that obscenity and nudity key elements behind instances of molestation as realistic and commendable.

In a statement, Wafaq ul Madaris Al-Arabia Pakistan Secretary General Maulana Hanif Jalandheri stressed on awarding exemplary punishments to the perpetrators of sex crimes, promoters of obscenity, ensuring strict implementation on relevant laws, besides enacting more strict laws against rapists and other criminals.

He called for immediate action, legislation and implementation of existing laws besides eradicating the causes of those crimes especially obscenity and nudity.

Jalandheri urged the government to take practical measures to stop obscenity and vulgarity in media by further tightening the laws to check the menace.

He asked for strict monitoring of the contents on internet and stressed on devising mechanism to block the websites promoting vulgarity.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Internet Criminals Media Government

Recent Stories

Govt new vaccination initiative lauded: Mian Zahid ..

34 minutes ago

Club registration with 22 per cent rise concludes

40 minutes ago

97 power pilferers nabbed in a day in South Punjab ..

3 minutes ago

Pak blind cricket team to reach home on Saturday

3 minutes ago

PTI govt fulfilling its promise of low-cost housi ..

3 minutes ago

Islamabad High Court issues new courts timing for ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.