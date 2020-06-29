UrduPoint.com
Wafaq Ul Madaris Condemns Karachi Stock Exchange Attack

Faizan Hashmi 53 seconds ago Mon 29th June 2020 | 09:00 PM

Wafaq ul Madaris condemns Karachi Stock Exchange attack

Wafaq-ul-Madaris-Al-Arabia Pakistan Monday strongly condemned terrorist attack on Karachi Stock Exchange saying that the strike targeted the solidarity and fortification of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2020 ) :Wafaq-ul-Madaris-Al-Arabia Pakistan Monday strongly condemned terrorist attack on Karachi Stock Exchange saying that the strike targeted the solidarity and fortification of Pakistan.

The leadership including Maulana Dr Abdur Razaq Iskandar,Maulana Anwar ul Haq and Maulana Muhammad Hanif Jalandhri said that the onslaught should be seen in the context of persistent browbeating by India.

They said the assault was an abortive attempt to dent Pakistan's economy.

They also prayed for early recovery of the injured.

