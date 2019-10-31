UrduPoint.com
Wafaq-ul-Madaris Demands High-powered Committee To Probe Train Accident

The leadership of Wafaq-ul-Madaris-Al- Arabia Pakistan on Thursday demanded establishing a high-powered impartial commission to probe the train accident, ascertain the reasons of the accident and fixation of responsibility

The leaders of Wafaq-ul-Madaris including Dr Abdul Razzaq Skandar,Maulana Anwaar-ul-Haq, Maulana Mufti Muhammad Rafi Usmani and Maulana Hanif Jalandhri in their condolence message, sympathized with the families of the departed souls and prayed for the rest of the departed souls in eternal peace and grant courage to bereaved families to bear the irreparable loss with equanimity. They also prayed for early recovery of the injured.

They asked Ulema, prayer leaders to specially pray for the departed souls of the train accident, said a press release.

