Wafaq ul Madaris exams conclude

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :The examinations of Wafaq-ul-Madaris Alarabia Pakistan concluded on Thursday.

According to spokesman of Wafaq ul Madaris, over 400,000 seminary students participated in the examinations which were held in a peaceful and serene atmosphere.

The examinations were started simultaneously across the country on July 11.

Some 2,166 examination centres had been established across the country while 14,809 teachers performed the duties of invigilators.

The standard operating procedures (SOPs) were followed strictly during the examinations and no report about contracting COVID by any student has so far been received from any part of the country.