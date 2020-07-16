UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Wafaq Ul Madaris Exams Conclude

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 16th July 2020 | 05:10 PM

Wafaq ul Madaris exams conclude

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :The examinations of Wafaq-ul-Madaris Alarabia Pakistan concluded on Thursday.

According to spokesman of Wafaq ul Madaris, over 400,000 seminary students participated in the examinations which were held in a peaceful and serene atmosphere.

The examinations were started simultaneously across the country on July 11.

Some 2,166 examination centres had been established across the country while 14,809 teachers performed the duties of invigilators.

The standard operating procedures (SOPs) were followed strictly during the examinations and no report about contracting COVID by any student has so far been received from any part of the country.

Related Topics

Pakistan Student July From

Recent Stories

NAB summons Khawaja Asif again in a housing societ ..

28 seconds ago

EAD celebrates first critically endangered Addax b ..

1 minute ago

“Huawei Remains Focused on 5G Advancements in Th ..

2 minutes ago

Dubai Customs launches transit trade guide to keep ..

5 minutes ago

Briefing on the results of the visit of the WHO Re ..

11 minutes ago

Germany&#039;s EU Council presidency provides grea ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.