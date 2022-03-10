UrduPoint.com

Wafaq Ul Madaris For Arrest Of Seminary Student's Killers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 10, 2022 | 08:26 PM

Wafaq ul Madaris for arrest of seminary student's killers



ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2022 ) :Wafaq ul Madaris Al-Arabia Pakistan Thursday condemned the murder of a seminary student in the strongest terms and urged the quarter concerned to put killers behind bars on immediate basis.

Talking to APP, Wafaq ul Madaris's spokesman Maulana Abdul Qudoos Muhammadi said all Ulema of Wafaq ul Madaris were with the bereaved family at this hour of grief and sorrow and extending all possible help into the matter.

Giving details of the sad incident, he said Maulana Abdul Kareem of Jamea Qasimia, situated in F-7/4, was going to his home where a boy named Nauman of his locality misbehaved with him.

Muzzamil, a student of the seminary, was present on the occasion coincidentally who could not tolerate the insult of his teacher and scuffled with Nauman.

Maulana Abdul Kareem disbursed both of them peacefully. But later on, Nauman came with his father Rashid and two brothers Sajid and Arshad and attacked Muzzamil with a knife who could not sustain injuries and died in the hospital.

He said Kohsar police had registered a first information report on the request of deceased's uncle Saleem Ullah and arrested two of the killers while the search for rest of two was underway.

He said Nazim of Wafaq ul Madaris Maulana Qazi Abdul Rasheed, Maulana Zahoor Ahmed Alvi, Maulana Nazir Farooqui, Maulana Abdul Majeed Hazarvi, Maulana Abdul Kareem, Maulana Abdul Ghafar, Maulana Mufti Abdus Salam, Maulana Mufti Awais Aziz and many more had offered condolences with the bereaved family and prayed to Allah Almighty to blessed the departed soul in Jannah tul Firdous.

