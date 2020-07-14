Wafaq-ul-Madaris for imparting seminaries' education in national language

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2020 ) :Wafaq-ul-Madaris Al Arabia Pakistan on Tuesday rejected the proposal of replacing urdu with English as medium of instruction in seminaries.

Leadership of Wafaq-ul-Madaris including Maulana Dr Abdur Razaq Iskandar, Maulana Anwar-ul-Haq and Maulana Muhammad Hanif Jalandhri said in a joint statement that English could be taught in the seminaries as a subject.

However imparting education in all subjects in English language would tantamount putting dual burden over the students.

They said across the world schools prefer imparting education in their national language.