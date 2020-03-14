UrduPoint.com
Wafaq-ul-Madaris (Shia) Seminaries To Remain Close Till April 5

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 14th March 2020 | 03:50 PM

Wafaq-ul-Madaris (Shia) seminaries to remain close till April 5

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2020 ) :Waf-ul-Madaris Shia on Saturday announced closing its seminaries from March 14 to April 5, as a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of corona virus.

According to a notification issued by Secretary Wafaq-ul-Madaris Shia, the seminaries were being closed in compliance with the orders of government of Pakistan, said a press release.

More Stories From Pakistan

