Wafaq-ul-Madaris (Shia) Seminaries To Remain Close Till April 5
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 14th March 2020 | 03:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2020 ) :Waf-ul-Madaris Shia on Saturday announced closing its seminaries from March 14 to April 5, as a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of corona virus.
According to a notification issued by Secretary Wafaq-ul-Madaris Shia, the seminaries were being closed in compliance with the orders of government of Pakistan, said a press release.