Wafaq-ul-Madaris (Shia) seminaries to remain close till April 5

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2020 ) :Waf-ul-Madaris Shia on Saturday announced closing its seminaries from March 14 to April 5, as a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of corona virus.

According to a notification issued by Secretary Wafaq-ul-Madaris Shia, the seminaries were being closed in compliance with the orders of government of Pakistan, said a press release.