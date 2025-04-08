Wafaqai Mohtasib announces full-fledged grievance commissioner for children

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2025) Wafaqi Mohtasib (Federal Ombudsman) Ejaz Ahmed Qureshi on Tuesday announced the appointment of a full-fledged grievance commissioner for children at the Wafaqi Mohtasib Secretariat office at Islamabad in a move to ameliorate the grievance system for children across the country.

He expressed these views during the informal talks to a group of senior journalists at the Wafaqi Mohtasib Secretariat, Islamabad, said a press release.

He further stated that to create awareness about this initiative, a well-planned public awareness campaign has been launched, which was also producing the desired results.

He also said that One Window Facilitation Desks (OWFDs) were set up at the international airports of the country that facilitated 111,184 complainants, whereas 38,592 complaints were also received by the Pakistan Missions abroad and 2,121 complaints by the office of Grievance Commissioner for Overseas Pakistanis established at Wafaqi Mohtasib Secretariat.

While talking about the performance of the Institute, he unveiled that during 2024, this office has been able to achieve an impressive implementation rate of 93.21% of its decisions/findings as against 85.70% in 2023; the figures also increased during the ongoing year.

He further added that during the year 2024, 126 Khuli Katcheries have been held across the country to provide the administrative justice at the door steps of the people.

He also noted that 171 Outreach Complaint Resolution (OCR) visits have been carried out, which were instrumental in resolving as many as 4840 cases.

Similarly, 79 Inspection Visits to different Federal Government agencies and departments have been held to improve their service delivery, he informed.

The outreach and accessibility to the far-fledged areas have also been increased with the opening of Regional Offices and Complaint Collection Centres, he said, adding that with the availability of IT and digital platforms for lodging the complaints and attending the hearing through Zoom link and WhatsApp has also been on pipeline.