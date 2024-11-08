Open Menu

Wafaqi Mohtasib Briefed On Efforts To Curb Cyber-crimes Against Children

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 08, 2024 | 09:10 PM

Wafaqi Mohtasib briefed on efforts to curb cyber-crimes against children

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2024) An Interpol Team headed by Ms. Gabriela Javera Chamorro Concha, Criminal Intelligence Officer, Interpol Crimes against Children Unit, visited the Wafaqi Mohtasib Secretariat on Friday.

Wafaqi Mohtasib was briefed by the Grievance Commissioner for Children on this Office’s efforts for ameliorating the lot of children in the country with particular reference to curbing the cyber-crimes against children.

The team informed that a series of initiatives was taken to achieve the objective, which included appointment of a full-fledged Grievance Commissioner for Children, keeping watch over the state of children in the country, monitoring of media reports to identify cases of violence against children, supporting parliament for legislative reforms, addressing systemic issues through consultation with key stakeholders, carrying out research and advocacy, awareness raising and capacity building.

He said that the Office of the Grievance Commissioner for Children (OGCC), functioning in this Secretariat, has vigorously pursued the issue of cyber-crimes against children at different levels and has identified some of the key areas for intervention like awareness raising, sensitization of media, advocacy and capacity building alongwith the legal reforms.

The Interpol team was further informed that the active lobbying with the relevant stakeholders has enabled proactive robust responses on awareness raising campaigns. Public services messages are being disseminated through PEMRA, ptv, PBC, PTA and social media sources, he added. The team was also apprised of the Zainab Alert and Response and Recovery Act 2020 in this regard.

The Interpol team commended the efforts being made for the welfare of children in the country and lauded efforts to curb cyber-crimes against children. It also underlined the need for promoting cooperation and greater sharing of experiences to mutual advantage. The visit of the team was part of initiatives to combat online child exploitation.

Related Topics

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Parliament Social Media Visit Alert Criminals 2020 Media PTV

Recent Stories

PITB Revamps Punjab Govt Portal

PITB Revamps Punjab Govt Portal

3 hours ago
 UNESCO kicks-off consultations on media, informati ..

UNESCO kicks-off consultations on media, information literacy strategy for Pakis ..

4 hours ago
 Good news for Pakistanis as passport delay issue r ..

Good news for Pakistanis as passport delay issue resolved

4 hours ago
 SHC directs police to find MQM London worker Saqib ..

SHC directs police to find MQM London worker Saqib Afirdi missing for last nine ..

4 hours ago
 Punjab govt to extend Green Lockdown to combat smo ..

Punjab govt to extend Green Lockdown to combat smog

5 hours ago
 India refuses to visit Pakistan for Champions Trop ..

India refuses to visit Pakistan for Champions Trophy 2025

5 hours ago
Malaika Arora’s Instagram post about breakup wit ..

Malaika Arora’s Instagram post about breakup with Arjun Kapoor goes viral

5 hours ago
 Pakistan levels ODI series 1-1 with convincing 9-w ..

Pakistan levels ODI series 1-1 with convincing 9-wicket victory over Australia

6 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz affirms govt’s commitment to achieve ..

PM Shehbaz affirms govt’s commitment to achieve $25b in IT exports in next thr ..

6 hours ago
 Gold price increases by Rs2000 per tola in Pakista ..

Gold price increases by Rs2000 per tola in Pakistan

7 hours ago
 LHC orders to close all markets by 8pm to combat s ..

LHC orders to close all markets by 8pm to combat smog across Punjab

8 hours ago
 2nd ODI: Australia set 164-run target for Pakistan

2nd ODI: Australia set 164-run target for Pakistan

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan