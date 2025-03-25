Wafaqi Mohtasib calls on President

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2025) Wafaqi Mohtasib (Federal Ombudsman) Ejaz Ahmed Qureshi on Tuesday called on President, Asif Ali Zardari here and presented the annual performance report 2024.

According to the report, the Federal Ombudsman received record 226,000 complaints in 2024 which is 17 percent more than the year 2023.