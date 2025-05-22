Open Menu

Wafaqi Mohtasib Directs For Installation Of AC In NIRM's Female Wards

Umer Jamshaid Published May 22, 2025 | 04:30 PM

Wafaqi Mohtasib directs for installation of AC in NIRM's female wards

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2025) Taking cognizance of a large number of complaints against the National Institute of Rehabilitation Medicine (NIRM) lslamabad, the Wafaqi Mohtasib’s Inspection Team headed by Senior Advisor, Ahmad Farooq here on Thursday visited the NIRM and directed the authorities to install an air-conditioning unit in the female ward within 15 days.

It also instructed that repairing of the faulty air conditioners be carried out expeditiously. The team further directed the Capital Development Authority (CDA) to accomplish the task of renovation and repair of the hospital premises speedily. It also called for holding medical camps in the peripheral areas of the Federal metropolis.

They went round the hospital and visited its various units.

They also inquired from the patients their respective problems. Later in a briefing, the hospital administration informed the Inspection Team that the hospital’s MRI machine has been dysfunctional for a long time whereas a new costly MRI machine imported from abroad has been lying at the Port Qasim, Karachi for a long time for want of custom clearance.

In response, the Inspection Team directed the authorities concerned to take immediate steps, including completion of the necessary legal and procedural formalities to take possession of the machine. It urged the hospital administration to continue working for bringing about further improvement in its services to the patients.

Recent Stories

Broaden Energy to establish AED455 million facilit ..

Broaden Energy to establish AED455 million facility in KEZAD

4 minutes ago
 Ali Al Nuaimi meets Indian parliamentary delegatio ..

Ali Al Nuaimi meets Indian parliamentary delegation

4 minutes ago
 flydubai charts new course with launch of Ab Initi ..

Flydubai charts new course with launch of Ab Initio Pilot Training programme

4 minutes ago
 ADNOC awards contracts worth AED543 million for Ma ..

ADNOC awards contracts worth AED543 million for Made-in-UAE products

19 minutes ago
 33,000 students take part in Abu Dhabi Sports Cham ..

33,000 students take part in Abu Dhabi Sports Championship for Schools & Univers ..

34 minutes ago
 Alex Hales exits PSL 10 after Qualifier defeat, ci ..

Alex Hales exits PSL 10 after Qualifier defeat, citing personal reasons

1 hour ago
Bakery supplies reach Gaza as part of 'Operation C ..

Bakery supplies reach Gaza as part of 'Operation Chivalrous Knight 3'

1 hour ago
 UAE participates in Sagarmatha Sambaad to advance ..

UAE participates in Sagarmatha Sambaad to advance climate action, water diplomac ..

1 hour ago
 Dubai to host Basketball Champions League Asia 202 ..

Dubai to host Basketball Champions League Asia 2025

1 hour ago
 Eid ul Adha 2025 in Pakistan expected on THIS date

Eid ul Adha 2025 in Pakistan expected on THIS date

1 hour ago
 Sara Tendulkar parts ways with Siddhant Chaturvedi ..

Sara Tendulkar parts ways with Siddhant Chaturvedi after breakup with Shubman Gi ..

2 hours ago
 Google integrates Gemini AI into Chrome browser fo ..

Google integrates Gemini AI into Chrome browser for smarter browsing

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan