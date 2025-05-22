Wafaqi Mohtasib Directs For Installation Of AC In NIRM's Female Wards
Umer Jamshaid Published May 22, 2025 | 04:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2025) Taking cognizance of a large number of complaints against the National Institute of Rehabilitation Medicine (NIRM) lslamabad, the Wafaqi Mohtasib’s Inspection Team headed by Senior Advisor, Ahmad Farooq here on Thursday visited the NIRM and directed the authorities to install an air-conditioning unit in the female ward within 15 days.
It also instructed that repairing of the faulty air conditioners be carried out expeditiously. The team further directed the Capital Development Authority (CDA) to accomplish the task of renovation and repair of the hospital premises speedily. It also called for holding medical camps in the peripheral areas of the Federal metropolis.
They went round the hospital and visited its various units.
They also inquired from the patients their respective problems. Later in a briefing, the hospital administration informed the Inspection Team that the hospital’s MRI machine has been dysfunctional for a long time whereas a new costly MRI machine imported from abroad has been lying at the Port Qasim, Karachi for a long time for want of custom clearance.
In response, the Inspection Team directed the authorities concerned to take immediate steps, including completion of the necessary legal and procedural formalities to take possession of the machine. It urged the hospital administration to continue working for bringing about further improvement in its services to the patients.
Recent Stories
Broaden Energy to establish AED455 million facility in KEZAD
Ali Al Nuaimi meets Indian parliamentary delegation
Flydubai charts new course with launch of Ab Initio Pilot Training programme
ADNOC awards contracts worth AED543 million for Made-in-UAE products
33,000 students take part in Abu Dhabi Sports Championship for Schools & Univers ..
Alex Hales exits PSL 10 after Qualifier defeat, citing personal reasons
Bakery supplies reach Gaza as part of 'Operation Chivalrous Knight 3'
UAE participates in Sagarmatha Sambaad to advance climate action, water diplomac ..
Dubai to host Basketball Champions League Asia 2025
Eid ul Adha 2025 in Pakistan expected on THIS date
Sara Tendulkar parts ways with Siddhant Chaturvedi after breakup with Shubman Gi ..
Google integrates Gemini AI into Chrome browser for smarter browsing
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Wafaqi Mohtasib directs for installation of AC in NIRM's female wards4 minutes ago
-
Matiari gears up for anti-polio drive: DC leads awareness walk, reviews campaign plans4 minutes ago
-
Babusar Top reopens after six-month closure, boosting tourism in Northern Areas5 minutes ago
-
PPP lawyers wing announces May 26 protest in Peshawar against corruption, rights violations5 minutes ago
-
Metro bus, a gift of CM for Faisalabad: minister15 minutes ago
-
Project Exhibition organised by IUB's Department of Accounting, Finance15 minutes ago
-
CDA races to fix traffic, add forests & boost infrastructure15 minutes ago
-
'Good Touch, Bad Touch' awareness campaign launched15 minutes ago
-
Major diplomatic, economic, security milestones achieved during China visit: Dar34 minutes ago
-
Rescue-1122 holds mock exercise34 minutes ago
-
Romanian Ambassador, PRBC inaugurate regional Sialkot office34 minutes ago
-
DPO holds open court34 minutes ago