ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2025) Taking cognizance of a large number of complaints against the National Institute of Rehabilitation Medicine (NIRM) lslamabad, the Wafaqi Mohtasib’s Inspection Team headed by Senior Advisor, Ahmad Farooq here on Thursday visited the NIRM and directed the authorities to install an air-conditioning unit in the female ward within 15 days.

It also instructed that repairing of the faulty air conditioners be carried out expeditiously. The team further directed the Capital Development Authority (CDA) to accomplish the task of renovation and repair of the hospital premises speedily. It also called for holding medical camps in the peripheral areas of the Federal metropolis.

They went round the hospital and visited its various units.

They also inquired from the patients their respective problems. Later in a briefing, the hospital administration informed the Inspection Team that the hospital’s MRI machine has been dysfunctional for a long time whereas a new costly MRI machine imported from abroad has been lying at the Port Qasim, Karachi for a long time for want of custom clearance.

In response, the Inspection Team directed the authorities concerned to take immediate steps, including completion of the necessary legal and procedural formalities to take possession of the machine. It urged the hospital administration to continue working for bringing about further improvement in its services to the patients.