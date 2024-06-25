Wafaqi Mohtasib Directs PIMS Admin To Take Immediate Steps To Fill Vacant Posts
June 25, 2024
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2024) Wafaqi Mohtasib Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi on Tuesday directed the PIMS administration to take immediate steps to fill the vacant posts of Doctors, Nurses and Paramedical staff and make new MRI machine functional by November to provide better facilities to the patients.
He stated that there is no justification to stop the salaries of Emergency doctors and their pending salaries may be paid immediately. He also directed the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) administration to increase the number of beds in emergency and install fans in all the wards. He gave these directions on receiving a report from the Inspection team which visited PIMS Hospital, said a press release issued here.
Taking notice of specific complaints received against the hospital, Wafaqi Mohtasib sent an inspection team headed by Senior Advisor, Ahmad Farooq alongwith Registrar Saqib Khan and consultant (Media) Khalid Sial, who submitted a preliminary report after visiting various departments of the Hospital.
When the team reached there, it found rush of patients and lack of facilities for patients.
The inspection team was informed that 396 doctors are working in the hospital, whereas 415 posts of doctors and 283 posts of Nurses are lying vacant. A total of 1265 vacancies are available including paramedical staff. Around 10,000 patients visit the hospital every day. There is only one MRI machine in the hospital and the other machine, donated by Japan, will be ready by October. There are 28 Ultrasound machines which carry out ultrasound of more than 300 gynae patients every day.
Wafaqi Mohtasib has directed the PIMS administration to fill all vacancies according to rules and regulations and pay dues to emergency doctors immediately and ensure regular payment to them every month. The team will submit its final report with its recommendations within a week.
