Wafaqi Mohtasib Disposes Of 91% Complaints Received During Jan-Mar 2021

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 12 minutes ago Sun 30th May 2021 | 02:00 PM

Wafaqi Mohtasib disposes of 91% complaints received during Jan-Mar 2021

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2021 ) :The Wafaqi Mohtasib Secretariat has disposed of around 91 per cent of complaints it received against different departments during first quarter of the current Calendar year, January to March-2021.

According to an official report, the Wafaqi Mohtasib received as many as 25,145 complaints against various departments including power distribution companies, NADRA, Sui gas companies, Pakistan Postal Services, AIOU, PBM, State Life Insurance Company and EOBI, out of which it resolved 22,878 during the period under review.

As per the breakup, there were 10,859 complaints against power distribution companies, 1,080 against National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA), 5,038 against Sui gas companies, 418 against Pakistan Postal Services, 640 against Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU), 234 against State Life Insurance Corporation, 235 against Pakistan Baitu-u-Maal (PBM) and 247 against Employees Old-Age Benefits Institution (EOBI).

Out of which, 10064, 964, 4479, 397,499,156,203 and 182 were resolved respectively.

While, the secretariat received 6,394 complaints against other agencies, out of which the Mohtasib disposed of 5,934 cases.

