Wafaqi Mohtasib for immediate operationalization of five counters of National Bank

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) Wafaqi Mohtasib Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi has directed the office of Protectorate of Immigrants on Wednesday to open a separate counter for women and senior citizens, provide the facility of filling of forms online through internet, operationalize all the five counters of National Bank and authorize the regional offices to put protector stamp. He stated that the facility of protector clearance to all citizens of Pakistan be done at one place instead of asking them to visit regional offices.

Wafaqi Mohtasib gave these directions after submission of a report by the Inspection Team headed by Senior Advisor Ahmad Farooq.

It may be noted that Wafaqi Mohtasib had constituted the Inspection Team comprising officers of the Wafaqi Mohtasib Secretariat, after taking notice of irregularities in the office of Protectorate of Immigrants. The Inspection Team visited the Rawalpindi Office of Protectorate of Immigrants yesterday and heard the complaints of hundreds of people present there and issued orders at the spot to the Protectorate Officers.

On the arrival of the Inspection Team of Wafaqi Mohtasib, there was a huge crowd in the office and there was no place for women to sit.

Five counters of the National Bank existed to collect the fee but only at one counter the bank employee was collecting the fee. Two employees at the State Life Insurance counter were filling the form of each customer resulting in delays. The team directed Protectorate Officers to make all the five counters of National Bank operational and computerize the insurance forms because most time of the people was consumed at these two counters. Six complainants, who had come from Mianwali, told the team that first they went to Lahore from where they were sent to Rawalpindi and they are now being sent back to Lahore.

One of the persons from Faisalabad informed the team that he has to spend one night on the road. On the directions of the Wafaqi Mohtasib team, protector clearance was given to many people at once. The Office of the Protectorate informed that they have prohibited the visit of Agent mafia in office and if any such person is found he is handed over to the police. It may be noted that many complaints were being received by Wafaqi Mohtasib against the Protectorate of Immigrants regarding delay in getting protector stamps and interference of the agents.