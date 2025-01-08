Wafaqi Mohtasib Holds Hearing In Larkana To Address Public Grievances
Faizan Hashmi Published January 08, 2025 | 11:10 PM
In a bid to resolve public complaints, Wafaqi Mohtasib's Secretary, Syed Mahmood Ali Shah, and Regional Head, Mehboob Ali Jagirani, held a hearing at the Circuit House in Larkana
The session addressed 35 cases against Sukkur Electric Power Company (SEPCO) and 36 cases against Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC).
The session addressed 35 cases against Sukkur Electric Power Company (SEPCO) and 36 cases against Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC).
A large number of citizens from Larkana and surrounding areas attended the hearing, presenting their grievances related to electricity and gas services. The issues raised included prolonged power outages, inflated electricity bills, delays in new connections, low gas pressure, and other service-related problems.
Syed Mahmood Ali Shah assured the complainants that their issues would be resolved in accordance with the law.
He emphasized the role of Wafaqi Mohtasib in ensuring transparency and accountability in the provision of public services.
Representatives from SEPCO and SSGC, including Sardaruddin Shaikh, Assistant Commercial Manager, and Saied Ahmed Korejo, Deputy Manager Billing, were also present during the hearing. They were directed to resolve the complaints promptly.
The Regional Head highlighted the importance of addressing such issues to improve the quality of life and ensure public satisfaction. Wafaqi Mohtasib is committed to providing a platform for citizens to express their grievances and ensuring timely and effective delivery of justice. Citizens are encouraged to come forward and present their complaints to benefit from this initiative.
