Wafaqi Mohtasib inaugurates online meeting on Business and Human Rights

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2024) Wafaqi Mohtasib, Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi on Monday said that the primary purpose of economic growth is to promote equal opportunity for all citizens to live their lives in dignity and honor.

He was inaugurating an online meeting on Business and Human Rights organized by the Asian Ombudsman Association (AOA) in cooperation with the Commissioner of Human Rights in Azerbaijan.

Addressing the meeting as President of the 47-member strong Asian Ombudsman Association, Mr. Qureshi underlined the growing influence of corporate activities on human lives and communities.

He said that the United Nations Guiding Principles (UNGPs) on Business and Human Rights provide a comprehensive global standard for addressing maladministration and abuses resulting from the business activities, said a press release issued here.

He further added that Pakistan remains committed to safeguarding the rights and interests of the stakeholders in business and industry.

“The people are the biggest stakeholders and their legitimate interests must be protected”, he maintained.

He also called upon the business and industrial circles not to lose sight of their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), while carrying out business-related activities and also remain watchful about their impact on the environment.

It may be added that the theme of the meeting is in line with Article 4(2) of the AOA’s Bye-Laws, which provide for activities aimed at sharing of information and promoting professionalism in the discharge of Ombudsman’s functions.

The meeting was attended by a large number of member institutions of the Asian Ombudsman Association (AOA), the OIC Ombudsman Association (OICOA) and the Forum of Pakistan Ombudsman (FPO) including from China, Thailand, Hong Kong, Morocco, and Azerbaijan.