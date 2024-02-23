Open Menu

Wafaqi Mohtasib Inspection Teams Visited Passport Offices

Sumaira FH Published February 23, 2024 | 11:06 PM

On the directions of the Wafaqi Mohtasib, Mr. Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi, the Inspection Teams constituted by his office visited passport offices at Islamabad, Lahore, Karachi, Quetta, Faisalabad, Peshawar, Multan & Abbottabad this afternoon and listened to the complaints of the passport seekers and applicants there and issued on the spot instructions for immediate redressal of their complaints

A very large number of the applicants apprised the Inspection Teams of their problems saying that they have been visiting the offices for the last 3-4 months but to no avail. Some of them informed that they have been unable to get their passports even after depositing urgent fee for this purpose and their visas stood expired during the process.

The Inspection Teams held meetings with the Administration of the Offices and instructed them to work speedily for clearing the backlog and conveyed the Wafaqi Mohtasib's directions to work during the weekend holidays (i.e.Saturday & Sunday) for this purpose and to furnish a comprehensive report to his office within one week.

It may be recalled that in response to persistent complaints regarding delays in issuance of passports, the Wafaqi Mohtasib had initiated suo moto action for delay of passports.

