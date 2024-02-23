Wafaqi Mohtasib Inspection Teams Visited Passport Offices
Sumaira FH Published February 23, 2024 | 11:06 PM
On the directions of the Wafaqi Mohtasib, Mr. Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi, the Inspection Teams constituted by his office visited passport offices at Islamabad, Lahore, Karachi, Quetta, Faisalabad, Peshawar, Multan & Abbottabad this afternoon and listened to the complaints of the passport seekers and applicants there and issued on the spot instructions for immediate redressal of their complaints
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2024) On the directions of the Wafaqi Mohtasib, Mr. Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi, the Inspection Teams constituted by his office visited passport offices at Islamabad, Lahore, Karachi, Quetta, Faisalabad, Peshawar, Multan & Abbottabad this afternoon and listened to the complaints of the passport seekers and applicants there and issued on the spot instructions for immediate redressal of their complaints.
A very large number of the applicants apprised the Inspection Teams of their problems saying that they have been visiting the offices for the last 3-4 months but to no avail. Some of them informed that they have been unable to get their passports even after depositing urgent fee for this purpose and their visas stood expired during the process.
The Inspection Teams held meetings with the Administration of the Offices and instructed them to work speedily for clearing the backlog and conveyed the Wafaqi Mohtasib's directions to work during the weekend holidays (i.e.Saturday & Sunday) for this purpose and to furnish a comprehensive report to his office within one week.
It may be recalled that in response to persistent complaints regarding delays in issuance of passports, the Wafaqi Mohtasib had initiated suo moto action for delay of passports.
Recent Stories
CM sends summary for PA session
Iranian FM congratulates caretaker govt on conduct of parliamentary elections
Bilawal nominates Murad as CM once again
UN experts call for global arms embargo on Israel amid escalating Gaza attacks
West Bank drone strike killed a Palestinian
Lahore High Court Bar Association (LHCBA) elections on 24th
Caretaker Punjab govt prepares 10-year agriculture plan for uplift of agri secto ..
UN condemns 'gross human rights violations' in Israel-Gaza war torn areas
Mobile snatcher gang busted, two held
PO wanted in heinous crimes arrested
Police find official of SPSC involved in leaking question paper
Jinnah House attack: ATC orders to present MPA-elect on Feb 26
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CM sends summary for PA session5 minutes ago
-
Iranian FM congratulates caretaker govt on conduct of parliamentary elections5 minutes ago
-
Bilawal nominates Murad as CM once again3 minutes ago
-
Lahore High Court Bar Association (LHCBA) elections on 24th3 minutes ago
-
Mobile snatcher gang busted, two held1 hour ago
-
PO wanted in heinous crimes arrested1 hour ago
-
Police find official of SPSC involved in leaking question paper1 hour ago
-
Jinnah House attack: ATC orders to present MPA-elect on Feb 261 hour ago
-
Quality meal being serves at PSL duty: CPO1 hour ago
-
Kohat police arrests 10 suspects1 hour ago
-
22.6 Million Dreams Left Unfulfilled. Education is a Right, Not a Privilege: Dr. Shaista Sohail1 hour ago
-
DIG for ensuring foolproof security on Shab-e- Barat1 hour ago