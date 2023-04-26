Wafaqi Mohtasib intervenes to expedite payment of Rs 0.75 mln as compensation to widow

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2023 ) :A widow was paid Rs 0.75 million on the intervention of Wafaqi Mohtasib (Federal Ombudsman), Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi by Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) as her son died of electrocution caused by an electric pole in the street.

According to Wafaqi Mohtasib's press release issued on Wednesday, the widow had lodged a complaint to Wafaqi Mohtasib stating therein that her 16-year-old son met a tragic accident and died due to electrocution on March 13, 2021.

It was learnt that an electric pole was installed in the street by IESCO for feeding supply to a private poultry farm. The residents of the areas had repeatedly approached IESCO who failed to address the danger posed by the short-circuited electric pole in the street.

Legal proceedings were initiated by the aggrieved family whereby the private poultry farm paid some compensation, whereas IESCO did not pay its share of Rs 750,000 despite hectic efforts by the widow for over two years.

Wafaqi Mohtasib's office, on receipt of this complaint, took the matter with the agencies concerned, IESCO and NEPRA besides provincial authorities, Punjab Forensic Science Agency and the Punjab Police. Its efforts with these federal and provincial agencies, undertaken as part of the Informal Resolution of Disputes (IRD) project as well as regular complaint handling mechanism, yielded positive results and a cheque of Rs. 750,000 was delivered to the widow on April 14, 2023.

The complainant has thanked Wafaqi Mohtasib for his timely intervention in getting her lawful right without further delay.