Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Wafaqi Mohtasib (Ombudsman) Took Notice For Late Pension Of Widow

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 05, 2023 | 04:50 PM

Wafaqi Mohtasib (Ombudsman) took notice for late pension of widow

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2023 ) :The widow of late Muhammad Latif, formerly working as Driver with National Trust for the Disabled (NTD) filed a complaint against the Ministry of Human Rights through mobile App of Wafaqi Mohtasib's Secretariat (WMS) for inordinate delay in payment of her dues admissible under the Prime Minister's Assistance Package.

She stated that her husband expired during service in 2014 and she was entitled to receive full pay and allowances till the age of her husband's superannuation.

Although monthly salary started w.e.f. April, 2021 but arrears of salary and PM Assistance Package was not disbursed to her. Her repeated visits, spread over many years, to NTD and the Ministry of Human Rights failed to get the lawful entitlements released to her. Hence, she filed the complaint before the Federal Ombudsman.

The NTD (later on merged with the Directorate General of Special Education) and the Ministry of Human Rights replied that the widow's dues including the senior scale promotion benefits have not been paid due to a shortage of funds.

During the proceedings at the Wafaqi Mohtasib's Office, the representative of the Special education Directorate informed that an amount of Rs. 3.2 million is pending against the Agency. The representatives of Special Education and the Ministry of Human Rights made written commitments that her case is being sent to the Finance Division for the provision of funds. After taking into consideration the facts of the case, the Federal Ombudsman directed the Director General, Special Education and the Ministry of Human Rights to make payment to the complainant within 45 days. The Deputy Advisor Implementation Wing of WMS Mr. Pervez Haleem vigorously pursued the implementation of Mohtasib's decision which culminated in the payment of all dues to the widow. The complainant also acknowledged receipt of her dues and submitted a letter thanking Wafaqi Mohtasib for his kind intervention resulting in the payment of pensionary dues of her late husband after 10 years.

Related Topics

Shortage Prime Minister Education Mobile Driver April All Million

Recent Stories

PITB conducts training on OMIS’s Probation Modul ..

PITB conducts training on OMIS’s Probation Module in Gujranwala

5 minutes ago
 Pakistan urges India to curb rising tide of Islamo ..

Pakistan urges India to curb rising tide of Islamophobic, hateful acts against M ..

10 minutes ago
 El Escorial Library Director highlights Sharjah&#0 ..

El Escorial Library Director highlights Sharjah&#039;s focus on heritage of Spai ..

22 minutes ago
 Al Barakah Dates contributes AED10 million in supp ..

Al Barakah Dates contributes AED10 million in support of &#039;1 Billion Meals E ..

1 hour ago
 #CaptureRamadanMoonment with the All New realme C3 ..

#CaptureRamadanMoonment with the All New realme C33

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Airports, Jetex to enhance VIP passenger ..

Abu Dhabi Airports, Jetex to enhance VIP passenger experience at Al Bateen Execu ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.