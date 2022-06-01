Wafaqi Mohtasib Sukkur office works on speedy resolution of public complaints

(@FahadShabbir)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2022 ) :Consultant, Regional Director Federal Ombudsman Sukkur, Major (retired) Muhammad Ali Munam has said the federal ombudsman (Wafaqi Mohtasib) Sukkur region was working on speedy resolution of public complaints against Federal departments and officials to hear public complaints at district and Taluka levels across the Sukkur region.

Talking to APP here on Wednesday, he said the move was intended to facilitate the complainants and litigants "at their door-steps" for provision of instant and cheap justice regarding any maladministration or misconduct of government agencies.

He said the main objective of the plan was to benefit the complainants in far-flung and remote areas to redress their issues.

He further said"Wafaqi Mohtasib is already providing cheap and speedy justice to people by resolving their problems in 60 days."Now we reached to the people at their door-step and remove their grievances, he added. He said that advertisement in regional languages have been placed to spread the awareness of the availability of redressal mechanism.