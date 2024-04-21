Wafaqi Mohtasib Takes Notice Of Growing Complaints In ETO Office
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 21, 2024 | 03:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2024) An inspection team from the Wafaqi Mohtasib’s Office is scheduled to visit the Excise and Taxation Office located in Islamabad tomorrow (i.e., Monday, April 22) to look into the growing number of public complaints regarding maladministration in the said office.
"It may be pointed out that the Wafaqi Mohtasib, Mr. Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi, responding to a large number of public complaints regarding delay and difficulties in getting vehicular registration, vehicles’ tax assessment, and examination, constituted an Inspection Team to be headed by its Senior Advisor to conduct a thorough probe into the matter," said a press release issued here on Sunday.
These complaints alleged malpractices in the said office, along with the undesirable activities there and other irregularities that were causing great inconvenience to the general public.
The team would listen to the public complaints on the spot besides interacting and interviewing the people there before finalizing its recommendations for finding a workable solution in coordination with the administration of the ETO Office.
