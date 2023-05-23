UrduPoint.com

Wafaqi Mohtasib Takes Notice Of Non-payment Of Post-retirement Dues To Islamabad Teachers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 23, 2023 | 12:30 AM

Wafaqi Mohtasib takes notice of non-payment of post-retirement dues to Islamabad teachers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2023 ) :Wafaqi Mohtasib Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi has taken notice of the non-payment of post-retirement benefits to the retired teachers of the educational institutions operating under the Federal Directorate of education, Islamabad.

The plight of retired teachers was highlighted in a web report titled, 'Forgotten Heroes; Islamabad's retired teachers awaiting their pending dues' which appeared on 15th May 2023, said a news release.

It was learned that a large number of teachers who retired during the last two years remained deprived of their lawful post-retirement entitlements due to an acute shortage of funds.

The pending amount totalled around Rs 2.6 billion. Taking notice of this huge financial pendency and the dire condition of the affectees, Wafaqi Mohtasib has directed the Finance Division to allocate necessary funds for the purpose of the upcoming budget.

He has also instructed the Federal Directorate of Education, Islamabad to disburse the same to the retired teachers without undue delay.

