Open Menu

Wafaqi Mohtasib Takes Notice Of Persistent Complaints Against Polyclinic Hospital

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 29, 2023 | 09:25 PM

Wafaqi Mohtasib takes notice of persistent complaints against Polyclinic Hospital

Wafaqi Mohtasib (Federal Ombudsman) Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi has taken serious notice of persistent complaints of the general public regarding mismanagement and neglect being faced by them in the Polyclinic Hospital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2023) Wafaqi Mohtasib (Federal Ombudsman) Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi has taken serious notice of persistent complaints of the general public regarding mismanagement and neglect being faced by them in the Polyclinic Hospital.

The issues highlighted by the complainants included the non-functioning of the MRI Machine, shortage of anesthesia medicines, untrained hospital staff, sharing of beds by patients, scarce availability of medicines, delay in the verification process of medical bills, and absence of basic facilities for the patients, a news release issued by the Wafaqi Mohtasib Secretariat said on Wednesday.

"An inspection team constituted under Senior Advisor Ahmad Farooq will visit the Polyclinic Hospital on Thursday. It will interact with the patients and the hospital administration to ascertain the state of affairs causing a host of grievances to the patients and their attendants," it added.

"It has been pointed out by the complainants that despite the availability of the MRI machine in the hospital, the facility is being denied to the patient. The staff usually gives long dates for conducting ultra-sound and other medical tests," the news release said.

Similarly, it added, Thalassemia patients were also not being attended properly by the hospital staff.

Patients were required "to wait for long hours to consult the doctors who normally arrive late which causes immense discomfort in the absence of proper seating arrangements or the waiting areas," the news release said.

The inspection team would formulate its recommendations for addressing the public grievances after meeting with the Polyclinic Hospital's administration and submit its report to the Wafaqi Mohtasib within one week, it added.

Related Topics

Shortage Visit

Recent Stories

Shaheed-e-Islam, Tofan-e-Aqsa Conference will be h ..

Shaheed-e-Islam, Tofan-e-Aqsa Conference will be held on Thursday

1 minute ago
 LHC overrules office objection to plea seeking Bus ..

LHC overrules office objection to plea seeking Bushra-Khawar divorce record

1 minute ago
 Last-gasp Kante keeps holders Urawa alive in Asian ..

Last-gasp Kante keeps holders Urawa alive in Asian Champions League

1 minute ago
 PPP determines to complete unfinished mission of Z ..

PPP determines to complete unfinished mission of ZAB, Benazir Bhutto

1 minute ago
 Two drug peddlers arrested

Two drug peddlers arrested

6 minutes ago
 Faryal pays tribute to Shaheed ZAB

Faryal pays tribute to Shaheed ZAB

6 minutes ago
Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Har ..

Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Aneeq Ahmed highlights y ..

6 minutes ago
 Significant legislations in place to protect, empo ..

Significant legislations in place to protect, empower women: Mushaal

6 minutes ago
 Docks police arrest two in motorcycle theft; recov ..

Docks police arrest two in motorcycle theft; recover stolen bike

6 minutes ago
 Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar arriv ..

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar arrives in Dubai to attend COP-28

6 minutes ago
 AJK PM seeks ensuring training curriculum of poli ..

AJK PM seeks ensuring training curriculum of police force harmonious to need of ..

25 minutes ago
 Mines and Minerals dept, Rescue 1122 conduct mock ..

Mines and Minerals dept, Rescue 1122 conduct mock exercise

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan