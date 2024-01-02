Open Menu

Wafaqi Mohtasib Takes Notice Of Rabies Vaccine's Shortage

Faizan Hashmi Published January 02, 2024 | 07:07 PM

The Federal Ombudsman, Ejaz Ahmed Qureshi has taken a serious notice of the non-availability of the anti-rabies vaccine in the federal government hospitals and dispensaries located in the federal capital

He also summoned the heads of the National Institute of Health (NIH) and Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) on January 9, 2024 in this regard.

He said that the non-availability of such essential vaccines for human life in major hospitals of Islamabad is a matter of deep concern.

According to details, a resident of Islamabad, Nazim Hussain sent an e-mail to the Wafaqi Mohtasib stating that his son was bitten by a rabid dog.

He approached various hospitals in Islamabad to get his son vaccinated but he was told that the vaccine was not available.

Responding to the complaint promptly, the Wafaqi Mohtasib directed his Registrar,Muhammad Saqib Khan to conduct an inquiry in this connection.

The Registrar contacted the heads of both these organizations and it was confirmed that the said essential vaccine was not available.

The Wafaqi Mohtasib ordering an immediate probe into the matter, has summoned the heads of both institutions.

