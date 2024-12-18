Wafaqi Mohtasib Team Holds Khuli Katchery In Kallar Kahar
Faizan Hashmi Published December 18, 2024 | 07:03 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2024) A Khuli Katchery was held under the directions of Wafaqi Mohtasib, Mr Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi by the Advisor (Investigation and Appraisal), Wafaqi Mohtasib Secretariat, Mr Haroon Sikandar Pasha at Kallar Kahar today, where in he heard complaints against the Federal entities there.
He also issued instructions to the officials concerned representing the federal government organizations and disposed of many complaints on the spot. The Khuli Katchery was attended by a large number of complainants and they aired their grievances against the Electricity, Sui Gas, Passport Office, NADRA, BISP, Pakistan Post, Postal Life Insurance and National Savings.
With a view to prompt redressal of complaints, the Wafaqi Mohtasib Secretariat Advisor issued on the spot instructions to the officials representing the Federal Agencies, who assured their fullest cooperation in this regard.
The Advisor, Wafaqi Mohtasib Secretariat, speaking on the occasion, said that the officials belonging to Federal entities must discharge their responsibilities in accordance with the rules & regulations and to desist from any kind of wrong doing.
He also met with the local media representatives after the Khuli Katcheri and briefed them on Wafaqi Mohtasib’s initiatives, powers and the procedure for lodging complaints to seek redressal.
People complained of excessive gas and electricity bills in large numbers and requested that these should be rationalized in proportion to the actual use of these commodities.
